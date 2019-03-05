NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin City Council rejects motion to permit building of log cabins in gardens

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 06:45 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Dublin City Council has defeated a motion to permit back garden log cabins as a way of alleviating the housing crisis.

The council's Planning Committee had proposed a motion to allow "free-standing ancillary family accommodation."

Councillor John Lyons, who proposed the motion

However at the council's meeting last night, many councillors argued against the idea.

Councillor John Lyons, who proposed the motion, says many of them didn't consider the plans properly:

"To my mind, not enough thought was given by some of the members and others just accepted wholesale, the manager's report which is unfortunate," he said.

"I do think the variations of the development plan could have had a positive impact on some people who are struggling on average wages who are paying the guts of €1,500-€2000 a month and who will never have the opportunity of getting up a deposit to buy their own home."

The motion was defeated 36 votes to 11.

