News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin City Council paid €9m in insurance claims last year

Dublin City Council paid €9m in insurance claims last year
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Dublin City Council settled almost €11.2m in insurance claims in the space of 15 months.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 522 claims were finalised in 2018, coming to €9m.

In the first quarter of this year, 211 claims were settled, amounting to nearly €2.2m.

These public liability claims include people who were injured on footpaths.

Labour councillor Alison Gilliland is calling for an investigation into the quantity of claims.

"It is a significant amount of taxpayers' money that we are paying out," she said.

"One of the big questions is what is the root cause of these claims, are they trips, footpaths, trees, etc. I think we need to look into it further.

"It would be a job for our internal audit team to analyse the reasons with a view to identifying core areas and coming up with a plan to reduce the claims that we're getting."

READ MORE

Man seriously assaulted in Dublin city centre

More on this topic

Malaria parasites resistant to drugs ‘spreading rapidly in South East Asia’Malaria parasites resistant to drugs ‘spreading rapidly in South East Asia’

$200m drug haul found after van crashes into police cars outside Sydney station$200m drug haul found after van crashes into police cars outside Sydney station

ESRI report highlights unequal supply of community healthcare around countryESRI report highlights unequal supply of community healthcare around country

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

InsuranceClaims

More in this Section

Calls for Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to act on 'crisis-hit' schoolsCalls for Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to act on 'crisis-hit' schools

Judge slams posting of video of elderly man in nursing home as 'reprehensible' Judge slams posting of video of elderly man in nursing home as 'reprehensible'

Proposed legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes to children welcomed by Vape Business IrelandProposed legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes to children welcomed by Vape Business Ireland

Dublin public transport users reminded to wash hands as faecal matter found on seats and handrailsDublin public transport users reminded to wash hands as faecal matter found on seats and handrails


Lifestyle

Pollinators are busy feasting on a tempting selection of flowering plants, says Peter Dowdall.The hedgerows are alive with the sound of insects

Carol O’Callaghan previews Cork Craft Month, when exhibitions, workshops and retail opportunitiesAn insider's guide to Cork Craft Month's exciting exhibitions, shopping opportunities and workshops

With a plethora of culture and content releasing at an incessant rate, finding someone to have that cliched watercooler moment with is getting harder and harder. However, there’s a whole host of pop culture podcasts that do the heavy lifting/watching with you.Trawling through pop culture... so you don’t have to

An exhibition in Skibbereen pays tribute to late photographer Michael Minihane, writes Richard FitzpatrickMichael Minihane has been putting West Cork in the frame for decades

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »