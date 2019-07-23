Dublin City Council paid €9m in insurance claims last year

Dublin City Council settled almost €11.2m in insurance claims in the space of 15 months.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 522 claims were finalised in 2018, coming to €9m.

In the first quarter of this year, 211 claims were settled, amounting to nearly €2.2m.

These public liability claims include people who were injured on footpaths.

Labour councillor Alison Gilliland is calling for an investigation into the quantity of claims.

"It is a significant amount of taxpayers' money that we are paying out," she said.

"One of the big questions is what is the root cause of these claims, are they trips, footpaths, trees, etc. I think we need to look into it further.

"It would be a job for our internal audit team to analyse the reasons with a view to identifying core areas and coming up with a plan to reduce the claims that we're getting."