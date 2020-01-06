News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin City Council intending to repossess Iveagh Markets

Dublin City Council intending to repossess Iveagh Markets
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 04:02 PM

Dublin City Council is moving to repossess an old city centre market which has sat idle for more than 20 years.

Councillors say a private developer who bought the Iveagh Markets cannot prove he has the money needed to restore them.

Martin Keane had said he would revamp the Francis Street site, with a food hall, distillery and stalls.

However, following years of delays, Dublin City Council said it is now repossessing the property and is willing to defend itself in court.

Local Labour Councillor, Rebecca Moynihan, said the building is crumbling and in desperate need of remedial works.

Ms Moynihan said: "The market is in an advanced state of disrepair and we need to be able to move in quickly to at least secure the site in the very first instance.

"In the medium to longer term we need to develop it as a market for the city as is intended, the way that the Guinnesses gave the market to Dublin City Council and the city."

READ MORE

Taoiseach stops short of condemning US attack on Iran


Iveagh MarketsDublin

More in this Section

Worst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for bedsWorst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for beds

INMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitmentINMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitment

Stormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaignersStormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaigners

Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'


Lifestyle

Sorting out a new home or getting your existing space in order? Carol O'Callaghan has advice.From adolescence to adulting: Shaking your home up a bit

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »