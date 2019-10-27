News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin City Council gets a single application for sandwich board licence

Dublin City Council gets a single application for sandwich board licence
File photo.
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 10:08 AM

Just one business has applied to Dublin City Council for a sandwich board licence.

The new system came into effect on September 1.

The Sunday Times reports the City Council is currently after 27 businesses for the adverts, which they say need planning permission, while just one has gone through the proper channels and completed the process

More than 120 have been seized in the past two months, with them only returned when a €100 fine is paid.

In July, business group Dublin Town claimed the process could end up costing shops and restaurants €2,000 a year.

READ MORE

Paraglider suffered heart attack during flight in Wicklow Mountains, says air accident report


sandwich boardshopsretail

More in this Section

Paraglider suffered heart attack during flight in Wicklow Mountains, says air accident reportParaglider suffered heart attack during flight in Wicklow Mountains, says air accident report

Man charged in connection with dangerous driving of stolen car in DublinMan charged in connection with dangerous driving of stolen car in Dublin

Gardaí hunt gang after men tied up in armed raid on Donegal houseGardaí hunt gang after men tied up in armed raid on Donegal house

Ireland records fast rise in EU gender equality indexIreland records fast rise in EU gender equality index


Lifestyle

Mary Morrogh, consultant general and breast surgeon, Mater Private Hospital Cork, and Cork University Hospital (CUH).Working Life: Consultant general and breast surgeon Mary Morrogh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »