News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin City Council denies paying protection money to two criminals

Dublin City Council denies paying protection money to two criminals
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 06:26 PM

Dublin City Council has said it did not pay protection money to two criminals so that council houses could be built.

On Wednesday, the High Court heard that officials from the council were aware and recommended that protection money be paid to two criminals so that social housing could be built in west Dublin in 2016 and 2017.

Three firms, who were delivering the homes for the council, were giving €1,200  and €1,500 a week to the criminals to stop attacks on workers, the court was told.

The court also heard council officials were aware of what was happening and recommended the money was paid.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said no payments were made by them to the two men.

It said the site in question experienced anti-social behaviour over the years and the development was intended to address the problem of the behaviour.

“The city council was aware of an extraordinary level of intimidation and criminal activity directed at this contractor’s staff, the city council’s own staff and at the building site.”

It said the council is concerned that two of its officers were identified in the High Court on Wednesday without regard to their personal safety and without having been given notice.

“It is worth pointing out that both of these officers co-operated fully with the CAB investigation,” read the statement.

Dublin City Council said it is arranging for an independent investigation to be carried out into all aspects of its involvement in this matter.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told RTÉ news the investigations are ongoing and there may be more to emerge around the incident.

“We have not reached the conclusions in our investigations with regards to that and I know that Dublin City Council are doing a review of this. There may be more in respect of that and I don’t want to go much further than because I don’t think they or I can give the concluding comment,” he said.

Dublin city councillor Danny Byrne has called for a special meeting with the chief executive of Dublin City Council to explain why the money was paid.

“As a member of the council I am very concerned at these revelations and I intend to quiz the council management on this matter,” he said.

READ MORE

Homeless alcoholic man 'whacked', 'skittled' and 'laid out' by escaped bullock on Ennis street


crimeDublinGardaIreland

More in this Section

Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'

Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money

Hospital have more than 550 patients awaiting bedsHospital have more than 550 patients awaiting beds

Gardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in LouthGardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in Louth


Lifestyle

Our seven-year-old has a crush on a new guy every week. When we told her she’s too young for that carry on, she replied, “I know, but there are so many good looking guys in my class.”Learner dad: 'There is nothing wrong with a touch of guilt to spice up sexy time'

The first time I joined others to protest for the safety of the planet was back in 1979 when I participated in an anti-nuclear rally at Carnsore Point in County Wexford. I travelled down from Dublin and camped with the other protestors.Bríd Ní Chumhaill: We can’t trust the powers that be... it is up to us

We are now five weeks into the school year and filling out their CAO form to decide their future is becoming a reality for sixth-year students.Learning Points: It’s okay for a sixth-year not to know their future

The 44-year-old Torn singer revealed the name on Instagram.Natalie Imbruglia has a son after IVF and sperm donor: 8 celebs who’ve done motherhood their own way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »