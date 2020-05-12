News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin City Council defer proposed sale of Ballymount recycling plant

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 09:14 AM

Dublin City Council has voted to defer the proposed sale of Ballymount waste recycling facility pending a review into waste services.

The research will be carried out on foot of an earlier cross-party motion to bring household waste services back into public control.

Fórsa, representing staff in all four Dublin authorities, has welcomed the review saying a public waste service would be better for Dubliners.

Ahead of the vote, national secretary Peter Nolan said it made no sense to allow the sale to go ahead as things stand.

"The council are committed to reviewing the prospects of bringing the services back under council control.

"It seems absolutely crazy to sell off facilities that would be necessary should they decide to get back into providing the service directly."

Man, 50s, arrested in connection with gorse fire in Donegal

