News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin City Council considers banning cars from two city centre streets on trial basis

Dublin City Council considers banning cars from two city centre streets on trial basis
Opening up Dublin's streets to pedestrians will help address a public health issue according to Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 11:42 AM

Proposals to pedestrianise two streets in Dublin on a trial basis have received mixed responses.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan, who is backing proposals to trial banning cars from South William Street and Drury Street, believes congestion and pollution is now a public health issue: "We have seen a number of reports come from the EPA where we have serious issues around air pollution now."

Hourigan continued: "We have very high levels of nitrogen dioxide. We know we have some of the highest rates of asthma in the world.

"So it's really a public health issue you know rather than something that is just recreational.

"So I think its beyond time that we start to carve out certain areas in the city that are for civic use."

Map of Dublin city centre, green markings show proposed streets.
Map of Dublin city centre, green markings show proposed streets.

Chairman of the Irish Parking Association, Keith Gavin, however, is strongly against the idea: "It's just the latest in a long line of anti-motorist traffic restrictions in the city centre."

"To my mind, it's just the classic case of the cart before the horse."

"Dublin is a city that is very badly served by public transport".

Dublin City Council says it doesn't have any definite timeline for the proposal and says there's no date for when it could happen.

READ MORE

Pollution down 20% following ban on traffic outside Dublin school

More on this topic

Despite funding setbacks, Dublin Cllrs want to see new City Library builtDespite funding setbacks, Dublin Cllrs want to see new City Library built

Dublin City Council refuses permission for Harcourt Street bar to operate as nightclubDublin City Council refuses permission for Harcourt Street bar to operate as nightclub

Stephen’s Green shopping centre told to remove huge digital signStephen’s Green shopping centre told to remove huge digital sign

Dublin ranked 120th of 150 best cities in the workd for familiesDublin ranked 120th of 150 best cities in the workd for families


TOPIC: Dublin
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Work to begin on removing hazardous content from Cork ghost shipWork to begin on removing hazardous content from Cork ghost ship

Man, 50s, dies following three-car collision in CorkMan, 50s, dies following three-car collision in Cork

Gardaí paid €4.7m to private companies to tow and store cars in 2019Gardaí paid €4.7m to private companies to tow and store cars in 2019

Doherty adamant coalition with smaller parties is possible as talks intensifyDoherty adamant coalition with smaller parties is possible as talks intensify


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan takes a look at Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones memorabiliaRolling Stones memorabilia going under the hammer

All ages can suffer from spots across their back but thankfully, there are many things we can do about them, says Jennifer RockThe Skin Nerd: back to basics to treat the pesky plague of ‘bacne’

Roz Crowley tests eight coffees ahead of Fairtrade FortnightEight of the best fairtrade coffees to try

Steel Panther give metal fans the chance to let their hair down and laugh at themselves, and the Cork audience is in party mood.Live review: Steel Panther at Cyprus Avenue

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »