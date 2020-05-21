Dublin city centre to get more pedestrian areas in back-to-work plan

Pedestrianising part of Dublin city centre is part of a plan to get the area back to work, the City Council said.
It is intended to give space for safe movement of people and business activities, and accommodate changed transport patterns.
The council and the National Transport Authority’s blueprint will also allow people to return to retail and leisure activities.
It will enable people to visit family and friends and, in time, allow schools and colleges to reopen all in line with government guidelines and timescales.
Measures proposed include:
Footfall has fallen dramatically in the capital since March during the coronavirus lockdown.