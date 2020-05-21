News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin city centre to get more pedestrian areas in back-to-work plan

By Press Association
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 08:28 PM

Pedestrianising part of Dublin city centre is part of a plan to get the area back to work, the City Council said.

It is intended to give space for safe movement of people and business activities, and accommodate changed transport patterns.

The council and the National Transport Authority’s blueprint will also allow people to return to retail and leisure activities.

It will enable people to visit family and friends and, in time, allow schools and colleges to reopen all in line with government guidelines and timescales.

Measures proposed include:

  • Improving pedestrian safety through the provision of additional space for movement and enhanced pedestrian areas;
  • Enabling more people to cycle by providing safer cycling facilities;
  • Providing additional space at many bus stops to facilitate social distancing;
  • Accommodating a certain level of car use, including possible additional parking provision on the periphery of the city core area;
  • Implementing various bus route changes required to enable the roll-out of cycling and walking measures while still maintaining a strong public transport network.

Footfall has fallen dramatically in the capital since March during the coronavirus lockdown.

