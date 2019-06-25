Dublin chip shop owner died after electrocution

A 56-year-old chip shop owner died after he was electrocuted while cleaning the premises before closing. Osvaldo Rea had been running the popular Bistro Restaurant on the South Circular Road in Dublin for thirty years.

Family described Mr Rea as "kind, gentle and dedicated to his work".

“He was a wonderful husband, a wonderful father and a great family man. He was always smiling and in good form. Everyone loved him,” Mr Rea’s wife Valerie Rea said, speaking after an inquest into his death. She said her husband was hoping to sell the business and take some time off.

Originally from south Rome, Mr Rea moved to Ireland with his family at age 16.

He was cleaning the kitchen when he was electrocuted around 2am on October 7 2017. He slumped to the floor and a staff member tried to help but got a shock in the process.

Staff reported feeling "tingles and shocks" from electrical appliances that day.

Mr Rea was rushed to St James’s hospital where he died 12 days later on October 19 2017.

An autopsy found he suffered brain damage due to a cardiac arrest due to electrocution.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard there were a number of defects in the electrical system at the chip shop in Dublin 8.

The primary danger was the lack of an earth, a common defect in older buildings across the city according to Health and Safety (HSA) Inspector Tommy O’Sullivan.

“Thirty years ago, a lot of earths in similar premises were attached to the metal piping for water, which was a good earth. Unfortunately the earth would have been discarded as metal pipes were replaced by plastic. That’s a recognised problem throughout the city,” he said.

The HSA inspector noted a mounting screw used to secure an electrical box to the wall had gone through the live supply and this ‘made everything live.’

“It’s likely this defect was there for some time. Depending on moisture levels, it could be intermittent whether you notice it or not. Footwear is also a factor, if the floor is moist you will conduct a current quicker,” Mr O’ Sullivan said.

Mr Rea was electrocuted by a potato peeler fitted with a residual current device that trips the supply if there is any leakage. However the system didn’t trip because there was no earth supply, the inquest heard.

“An earth system is the primary defence to take away any stray current; there was no earth present here,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane returned a verdict of misadventure and endorsed an alert issued to restaurants by the HSA in the wake of Mr Rea’s death relating to electrical hazards.

“It’s extremely unfortunate, this is not a common occurrence,” the coroner said, extending condolences to the family.