Dublin Bus route curtailed for second time in a week due to anti-social behaviour

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 10:03 AM

A Dublin Bus route was once again curtailed last night because of anti-social behaviour.

The number 27 did not serve Jobstown, operating to and from Killinarden via the N81 instead.

The service was withdrawn just last week as drivers continue to deal with ongoing attacks.

They had threatened to curtail the service in parts of Tallaght on the day of the General Election but the action was averted.

Local councillor Mick Duff says it affects the entire community.

"I'm horrified for the people of Jobstown because the people of Jobstown are - like everywhere else in Tallaght - a very decent community.

"They deserve to have a good public transport service coming through it.

"It's just that small minority of mindless people who set out to deliberately disrupt this service."

