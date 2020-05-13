Dublin bridge closed as Army investigate suspected grenade

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
Gardaí have closed Harold's Cross Bridge in Dublin after the discovery of a suspected grenade.
Army bomb disposal experts are attending the scene to investigate if the object is viable.
Pedestrians and traffic are being advised to avoid the area.
