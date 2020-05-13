News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin bridge closed as Army investigate suspected grenade

Dublin bridge closed as Army investigate suspected grenade
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 08:47 PM

Gardaí have closed Harold's Cross Bridge in Dublin after the discovery of a suspected grenade.

Army bomb disposal experts are attending the scene to investigate if the object is viable.

Pedestrians and traffic are being advised to avoid the area.

READ MORE

Rise in domestic violence during pandemic 'should be a concern to all of us', says Minister


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

bombDublin

More in this Section

Covid-related conditions accounting for half of admissions to St John of God HospitalCovid-related conditions accounting for half of admissions to St John of God Hospital

Covid-19 claims another 10 people as HSE reveals 84% of patients have recoveredCovid-19 claims another 10 people as HSE reveals 84% of patients have recovered

Italian students complete lockdown Leaving Cert in CorkItalian students complete lockdown Leaving Cert in Cork

Stormont Committee hears physical posts at Northern Ireland's ports set for fundingStormont Committee hears physical posts at Northern Ireland's ports set for funding


Lifestyle

Going green on the ocean blue.Copenhagen set for world’s first ‘parkipelago’ – a network of floating island parks

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

Eugene Lamb features in TG4's new series, An Bhoirinn, about the Burren area of Co Clare.Question of Taste: Eugene Lamb, uilleann pipe maker and botanist

GRANOLA – a handful makes a sustainable snack and a delicious summer breakfast. Oats are mixed with sugar or honey, sometimes with dried fruit, nuts and seeds and coated in an oil - often rapeseed or sunflower so it toasts in the oven to give it a cooked, crunchy feel.Our daily crunch: Top 8 granolas put to the test

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »