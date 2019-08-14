News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin boy among 50 'inspirational teens' to feature in new book
Marty Whelan, Elaine Hyland, Adam Hyland and Mary Kennedy at the launch of the Carer of the Year awards 2019.
By Michelle McGlynn
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 07:12 PM

Dublin boy Adam Hyland is one of 50 inspirational teenagers who feature in bestselling author Margaret Rooke's new book.

The book, You Can Change the World!: Everyday Teen Heroes Making a Difference Everywhere, tells the stories of 50 teenagers who have "dared to change their own lives and the world they live in".

Adam, 15, from Clondalkin cares for his father who suffers physical ill-health and is now in the early stages of dementia.

Adam was named Young Carer of the Year in 2017 and is currently a Young Carers Ambassador for Family Carers Ireland.

In the book Adam talks about life helping his mother Elaine care for his father, being recognised as Ireland's Young Carer of the Year and how carers should never give up.

Adam is one of 13,147 young carers under the age of 25. In Ireland, 954 young carers provide 43 hours of care each week.

The book aims to inspire other teens and highlight the lives and stories of those who have taken different paths in life.

Other teenagers who feature in the book include: Trisha, who invented a way to prevent cyber-bullying; Heraa, who established the 'Muslims Condemn' campaign; Amika who has helped change government policy on 'period poverty' and Lucy, who walked into Tesco head office at 14 and persuaded them to stop selling eggs from caged hens.

There is also Armani who turned his back on gang culture to inspire other teens with his love of music, Will who lost his father to prostate cancer and now fundraises and spreads awareness about the condition and 18-year-old Alex who broke his back on his 15th birthday and says that his injury has taught him to care for others.

