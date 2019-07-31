News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin blogger Yavanna Keogh shares the heartbreaking news of her five-year-old son’s passing

Photo:GoFundMe
By Anna O'Donoghue
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 12:38 PM

Dublin blogger Yavanna Keogh has shared the heartbreaking news that her five-year-old son has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Posting a family photo on Twitter, she said: "Our magical Oscar passed away yesterday peacefully.

Our hearts are completely broken

Oscar Keogh was diagnosed with the rare brain tumour called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, which couldn't be treated or operated on, in January last year.

Photo:GoFundMe
Photo:GoFundMe

His story captured the hearts of the nation and beyond, and earlier this year he received a special surprise from the cast of US sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Yavanna, who runs Makeupmonster.ie, reached out to Melissa Rauch, who plays Bernadette, to tell her about her son's love for the show.

She has asked the actress for an autograph but what she received on top of that was three videos for Oscar, including one of all of The Big Bang Theory cast declaring their love for her little boy.

Yavanna shared one of the videos to her various social media platforms and expressed her thanks to the cast.


Earlier this year, in a blog post titled 'Limbo', the blogger wrote: Only 10% of children with this cancer survive to two years. In 2018, we knew of three other families in Ireland who had the same diagnosis.

"Sadly those three children are no longer here. We cannot accept that the same fate awaits our little boy. Our most beautiful and funny and unique little boy who deserves all the good this world has to offer"

A GoFundMe, which is still active, was set up for Oscar at the time with the intention of raising €10,000, however, it raised almost €50,000 and counting.

Tributes have been pouring in for little Oscar since the news broke.

