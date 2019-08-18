News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin assault: Man released without charge

Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 10:38 PM

A man in his 50s has been released without charge after a man was seriously assaulted in Dublin.

The man in his 70s who was attacked at Courtney Place in Ballybough, remains in a critical but stable condition in the Mater Hospital tonight.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact the incident room at Mountjoy Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668601, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

