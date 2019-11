A man has been seriously injured during an assault on O'Connell Street in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was injured during a row with a number of men at around 1.15am.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment.

An area of the thoroughfare was closed off today and gardaí will be checking CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01-6668000.