News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin anti-racism protest cancelled due to fears of prosecution

Dublin anti-racism protest cancelled due to fears of prosecution
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 01:55 PM

A major anti-racism protest has been cancelled over fears the organisers will face prosecution.

It was scheduled to take place outside the US embassy next Monday, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Concerns were raised after a protest in Dublin on Monday was attended by thousands of people making social distancing impossible.

The demonstrations were organised following the death of George Floyd in America.

The organisers say they have been forced to cancel the protest after engaging with a Garda investigation.

Health Minister Simon Harris says protests are too dangerous in the current climate.

"I abhor racism, it makes me feel physically sick to the pit of my stomach," said Mr Harris.

"I think most people in Ireland abhor racism. It doesn't mean we can ignore mass gathering guidelines.

"The reality of the situation is regardless of your cause or how just your cause is, large gatherings are dangerous at the moment."

Minister Harris said: "Just because we support a cause does not mean that we can be silent on a protest that did clearly breach social distancing guidelines in quite a significant way."

READ MORE

Organiser of Dublin's George Floyd solidarity march to self-isolate

More on this topic

John Boyega tells George Floyd protesters: I’m speaking to you from my heartJohn Boyega tells George Floyd protesters: I’m speaking to you from my heart

Tributes for retired police captain killed during street protestsTributes for retired police captain killed during street protests

Gardaí probe alleged lockdown breaches at Dublin Black Lives Matter protestGardaí probe alleged lockdown breaches at Dublin Black Lives Matter protest

Jedward join protests over George Floyd death in HollywoodJedward join protests over George Floyd death in Hollywood


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: George Floyd

More in this Section

Disabled in care settings 42 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than general publicDisabled in care settings 42 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than general public

Call for stronger Garda powers to tackle lockdown house partiesCall for stronger Garda powers to tackle lockdown house parties

CMO warns Covid-19 can still spread around the countryCMO warns Covid-19 can still spread around the country

Disagreements remain in government formation talksDisagreements remain in government formation talks


Lifestyle

A slimmed-down Irish couple has written a bestselling cookery book featuring healthy versions of indulgent meals, says Clodagh Finn.The Daly Dish serves up healthy version of our favourite meals

David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game feature among today's top tips.Thursday's TV Highlights: David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »