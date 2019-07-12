News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin Airport's Asset Care team help deliver new outdoor recreational space to special needs school

Dublin Airport's Asset Care team help deliver new outdoor recreational space to special needs school
Dublin Airport’s Asset Care team recently undertook a major renovation of the outdoor recreational spaces at St. Paul’s Special School in Beaumont Woods, Dublin.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 02:31 PM

The Asset Care team at Dublin Airport has given an upgrade to a special needs school on the northside of the city.

St Paul's in Beaumont now has a brand new outdoor recreational space thanks to the volunteers who took part in Dublin Airport Authority's Difference Day.

The Asset Care team, who usually look after everything from the carparks to the baggage systems at Dublin Airport, joined forced to transform an outdoor space at the school for children with autism.

The 54 pupils now have a brand new gazebo to enjoy, picnic benches, colourful yard games and trampolines and swings.

Spokesperson Siobhan O'Donnell said the team were very keen to work together on the project.

"They [the Asset Care team] don't get to work together as a team because they're working all over the campus," said Ms O'Donnell.

"70 of them came together. It was a win-win. The school got some great stuff done."

Peter Chambers, Dublin Airport Group Head of Asset Care, said: "I am very proud that so many members of the Asset Care team volunteered their time and expertise to support this very worthy project.

"It’s rare that the extended Asset Care team from those working on the airfield and in the terminals, to management and administrative colleagues have an opportunity to collaborate practically like this.

"I am delighted our team took this unique opportunity to work together creating a beautiful, sensory space the 54 students in St. Paul’s can enjoy every day."

It is not the only way the DAA is giving back to the local community.

In 2017, the authority launched its community fund. €10m will be donated to local organisations between now and 2042.

More on this topic

Dublin Airport records busiest June in 79-year historyDublin Airport records busiest June in 79-year history

Dublin Airport to receive €350m boostDublin Airport to receive €350m boost

Three million passengers travel through Dublin Airport in MayThree million passengers travel through Dublin Airport in May

Drivers call for single taxi stand at Dublin AirportDrivers call for single taxi stand at Dublin Airport

TOPIC: Dublin Airport

More in this Section

NTA begins tender process for 600 double-deck hybrid busesNTA begins tender process for 600 double-deck hybrid buses

Thousands of Orangemen march to mark Twelfth of JulyThousands of Orangemen march to mark Twelfth of July

SIPTU accepts invitation to Labour Court over dispute involving 10,000 health service workersSIPTU accepts invitation to Labour Court over dispute involving 10,000 health service workers

Man loses case over garda car crash during pursuit of other vehicleMan loses case over garda car crash during pursuit of other vehicle


Lifestyle

Peri-menopausal changes can begin anywhere from the age of 35 onwards as levels of progesterone and oestrogen typically begin to decline. Taking steps to support your hormonal health naturally at this stage should help you to transition more easily.Ask Megan Sheppard: I’m 45 and have started to get the occasional hot flush.

Summer's bounty of green leaves, tomatoes and herbs makes for the easiest meals to eat whatever the weather.Liquid gold: Top eight luxury olive oils

Operation Transformation dietitian Aoife Hearne believes women need to be realistic about their post-pregnancy bodies, writes Ciara McDonnell.'Snapping back into shape isn't normal': Dietitian Aoife Hearne gets real about post-baby weight loss

The music, the stress, the long hours, and, of course, the memories — Pat Conway recalls his time working at the Lobby and how he misses it, writes Ellie O’Byrne.'Right then, we’ll see you all back at the Lobby' - Reminiscing music, long hours and good memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »