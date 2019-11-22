News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin Airport reports fall in animal deaths along runways

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 07:05 AM

Hares and birds have either been hit by or been sucked into plane engines at Dublin Airport 54 times this year.

That is significantly down on 2018.

Pilots have reported 43 bird strikes at Dublin Airport so far this year, while 11 hares that live in grassy areas along the runways have been sucked into the engines of planes.

A number of measures have been introduced by the DAA to cut down on animal deaths including using nets to capture them and setting off flare guns to scare animals off.

According to The Herald, 44 hares were caught and released elsewhere this year.

Another step is to cull hares after there have been a significant number of strikes, 55 were destroyed last year.

Animals were either hit or ingested by engines 102 times in 2018, which is down to 54 so far this year.

