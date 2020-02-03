Dublin Airport passenger tests negative for coronavirus

Update 11.13: A Dublin Airport passenger, who was suspected of having the coronavirus, has tested negative.

The passenger arrived into Ireland on Saturday on a flight from Moscow and was escorted off the plane by medical staff in hazmat suits.

It is believed he had originally flown from China.

The Department of Health said today that it does not comment on individual cases but in a statement issued on Sunday, it said: "To date, there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ireland."

A HSE spokeswomen, while not confirming any details relating to the incident, said yesterday that they have a "protocol in place" to activate any plan at ports of entry into Ireland.

Leaflets from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) were given to passengers on the flight which landed just after 9pm on Saturday.

An image showing a medic in a hazmat suit boarding the aircraft at Dublin Airport last night.

It added: "Ireland has advanced plans in place as part of its comprehensive preparedness to deal with public health emergencies such as novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

"These plans have helped us to respond to previous incidents such as pandemic influenza, SARS and MERS."

The National Public Health Emergency Team is due to meet on Tuesday "to continue its review of Ireland’s ongoing preparedness in line with the advice from the WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)."

An Irish teacher based in Wuhan has been evacuated to a facility in Liverpool.

Ben Kavanagh says he and 93 others are staying in isolation in student accommodation.

"I travelled on a plane with about 200 [people] and maybe 100 or so of them continued onto Spain.

"Here in the Wirral there were 83 and then last night 11 more came from Wuhan who couldn't make it on the first flight."

Mr Kavanagh said the area he is staying in is "grand."

He said: "It's actually nurses accommodation, like student accommodation for nurses. It's grand."

Mr Kavanagh had been living in Wuhan for two years, the city in central China where the coronavirus outbreak was first detected in December.

He told RTÉ that that quarantine was less lonely than Wuhan where he had been in self-imposed quarantine.

He told RTÉ that "each person has their own bedroom and each bedroom has its own ensuite and four bedrooms share a kitchen like they would in university."

He added that there is also a common room where those in quarantine can mix.

Meanwhile, the first patients have arrived at a 1,000-bed hospital built in 10 days as part of China’s efforts to fight the coronavirus.