News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin Airport opens new sensory room for passengers

Dublin Airport opens new sensory room for passengers
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 10:26 AM

Dublin Airport has opened a purpose-built sensory room for passengers with autism, dementia, cognitive impairment or other special needs.

The new sensory room is located after security screening in Terminal 2 and just before the 400 boarding gates. It can be also be accessed via Terminal 1.

The room includes relaxing music, mood lighting, bean bags, digital display panels, textured flooring and a game to improve memory and motor skills.

Dublin Airport Customer Experience Manager, Liz Kavanagh, said:

“We are confident that the introduction of the sensory room will make it even easier and less stressful for passengers in need of some assistance on their journey through the airport.

We are committed to providing the best possible experience for passengers with autism and our new sensory room was designed to provide a calm space for passengers who might feel overwhelmed in busy and unfamiliar airport surroundings.

The room was designed by Adam Sensory Zones, a Dublin-based company which specialises in the design and installation of bespoke multi-sensory and soft playrooms.

Dublin Airport also operates an Autism ‘Important Flyer’ programme where a wristband or lanyard is provided in advance to passengers with autism who are travelling through the airport.

This is an indication to staff at security, immigration, or busy areas where there may be queues or noise that special assistance may be required.

Lanyards and wristbands will only be provided on production of a short note from a GP confirming a person has a diagnosis of autism.

The Sensory Room is free for passengers departing from the airport, with 60-minute sessions available by emailing prm@ocsireland.com

READ MORE

EPA calling for country-wide ban on smoky coal despite threat of legal action


Dublin AirportSensory RoomAutismPassengers

More in this Section

EPA calling for country-wide ban on smoky coal despite threat of legal actionEPA calling for country-wide ban on smoky coal despite threat of legal action

Sexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey findsSexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey finds

Armagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrantsArmagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrants

€30m investment in 405 schools announced€30m investment in 405 schools announced


Lifestyle

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

Virginia Fortune is the general manager of both the 1878 and The Premium Club — Private Members’ Clubs at 3Arena.You've Been Served - Virginia Fortune

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »