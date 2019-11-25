Dublin Airport opens new sensory room for passengers

Dublin Airport has opened a purpose-built sensory room for passengers with autism, dementia, cognitive impairment or other special needs.

The new sensory room is located after security screening in Terminal 2 and just before the 400 boarding gates. It can be also be accessed via Terminal 1.

The room includes relaxing music, mood lighting, bean bags, digital display panels, textured flooring and a game to improve memory and motor skills.

Dublin Airport Customer Experience Manager, Liz Kavanagh, said:

“We are confident that the introduction of the sensory room will make it even easier and less stressful for passengers in need of some assistance on their journey through the airport.

We are committed to providing the best possible experience for passengers with autism and our new sensory room was designed to provide a calm space for passengers who might feel overwhelmed in busy and unfamiliar airport surroundings.

The room was designed by Adam Sensory Zones, a Dublin-based company which specialises in the design and installation of bespoke multi-sensory and soft playrooms.

Dublin Airport also operates an Autism ‘Important Flyer’ programme where a wristband or lanyard is provided in advance to passengers with autism who are travelling through the airport.

This is an indication to staff at security, immigration, or busy areas where there may be queues or noise that special assistance may be required.

Lanyards and wristbands will only be provided on production of a short note from a GP confirming a person has a diagnosis of autism.

The Sensory Room is free for passengers departing from the airport, with 60-minute sessions available by emailing prm@ocsireland.com