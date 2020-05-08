Dublin Airport denies claims by Ryanair that it is 'profiteering' from pandemic

Ryanair has asked the Taoiseach to reverse "unjustified parking charges" charged on aircraft that have been grounded at Dublin Airport due to the Covid-19 travel bans.

The airline accused Dublin Airport of "profiteering" from the Covid-19 crisis at the expense of airlines.

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said that the claims "have no basis in fact".

Ryanair said many EU airports have waived parking charges during the pandemic and called on the government to intervene if Dublin Airport does not do so.

"It is wrong that state-owned Dublin Airport should be allowed profiteer from customers whose aircraft have been grounded by Government travel bans," said Ryanair DAC CEO, Eddie Wilson.

"We call on the Irish Government to ensure that these charges are cancelled for all airlines.”

Responding this afternoon to the claims made by Ryanair, Dublin Airport said it has taken a range of actions to support and assist their airline customers.

"Dublin Airport is giving a 93% discount on parking charges for narrow-bodied aircraft such as those operated by Ryanair," a Dublin Airport spokesperson said.

"Those aircraft are parked in a safe and secure location offering Ryanair staff ready access to their planes when required.

"Dublin Airport has also introduced a 50% reduction in runway movement charges for all cargo flights."

New pricing charges for Summer 2020 mean any Ryanair passenger flights that are still operating will incur charges 23% lower than those applicable last year, according to the airport.

The Dublin Airport spokesperson added: "Unlike airlines, airports do not receive any financial benefit from forward booking revenues."