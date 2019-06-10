Dublin actress gets suspended sentence for campaign of online harassment of CBeebies presenter

A Dublin actress has been given an eight-month suspended sentence for a “relentless” online harassment campaign of a BBC children’s television presenter.

Frances Winston, 45, pleaded guilty to harassing CBeebies star Ferne Corrigan, host of My Pet And Me and Ferne and Rory’s Vet Tales, on social media.

Ms Winston, who has an address at Rathgar Road, Dublin 6, faced a single count under Section 10.1 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

She was accused that on an on-going basis between February 19, 2016 and May 20, 2017, at various unknown locations she harassed Ferne Corrigan.

Ferne Corrigan outside court today. Pic: Paddy Cummins

At her first hearing in September 2018, Detective Sergeant Jonathan Kelly told the court Ms Winston, was charged at Irishtown garda station after which “she made no reply”.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the case should be dealt with at district court level and not in the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

After hearing an outline of the case against the accused, Judge Walsh had accepted jurisdiction.

Detective Sergeant Kelly told the court it was alleged that: “The defendant engaged in an online campaign of harassment against a named individual who is not resident in the State, and used various social media platforms to harass this individual in a very public way.”

Judge Walsh had asked if they were connected and the Garda said they were not directly linked but he added: “The injured party is the daughter of the defendant’s former partner.”

Ms Winston played murder plotter Sharon “Lying Eyes” Collins in a 2017 TV3 reconstruction of that case.