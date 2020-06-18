News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
DSPCA looking to identify man who shoved injured dog under their gates

The DSPCA posted CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook
By Steven Heaney
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 12:10 PM

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has released 'upsetting and unacceptable' footage of a man shoving an injured dog under their gates.

The DSPCA posted CCTV footage of the incident on their Facebook page.

In the video, a man approaches the gates and forcibly pushes the injured animal underneath the gates of the charity.

"This is footage from our shelter gates, taken yesterday evening. This is upsetting and not acceptable," reads the Facebook post.

"We are asking the public if they recognise the individual in the video or have any information that would help our inquiry.

"The person who dumped her made no effort to contact us by ringing the buzzer on the gate."

The DSPC has said that the dog, a 1-2-year-old terrier cross, has multiple pelvis fractures, as well as nerve damage and bruising, "the manner in which she was pushed under the gate must have been excruciating for her."

The dog, given the nickname 'Peach', is now recovering at a local vet

The dog, who has been given the name Peach, has been taken to a local vet and is currently being looked after.

Gillian Bird, a spokesperson for the charity has appealed for anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the DSPCA:

"We'd love to know who this dog belongs to. We'd love to know if she is an injured stray.

"If anybody thinks they have any information, we really would like to talk to this person, we'd love to know what the circumstances were, and in some cases, we may actually be able to prosecute for cruelty."

