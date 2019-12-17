News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

DSPCA calls on govt to withdraw greyhound industry funding following discovery of 12 dogs at Dublin Port

DSPCA calls on govt to withdraw greyhound industry funding following discovery of 12 dogs at Dublin Port
An image of two of the greyhounds discovered in cages at Dublin Port. Picture: DSPCA/Facebook.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 11:44 AM

The DSPCA has called on the government to withdraw all funding to the greyhound industry following the discovery of 12 dogs in cramped conditions at Dublin Port at the weekend.

The animals, who are now in the care of the DSPCA, were discovered in cages stacked on top of each other and were without food or water. They were rescued by customs officers.

The DSPCA said that following examination by veterinary staff, several of the greyhounds were found to have minor injuries and high temperatures. All of the dogs were showing signs of dehydration.

The animal charity said that the injured dogs were registered with the Irish Greyhound Stud Book and originate from dog trainers in Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Wexford.

Records accompanying the dogs showed that nine of the 12 dogs had recently raced.

The charity said it was "appalled" by the discovery of the 12 dogs and the "barbaric treatment of these animals".

In a statement, the DSPCA CEO Brian Gillen said:

This seizure flies in the face of the illusion being created by IGB that animal welfare is being taken seriously. The continuing grant of €16.8 million of taxpayers money is no longer acceptable.

"The DSPCA are calling on Minister Creed to withdraw all funding allocation to the greyhound industry in Budget 2020.”

READ MORE

'We have a new contender for meanest spirited act,' says Councillor after thieves steal school Christmas tree

More on this topic

Trophy hunting Trump: A sheep shotTrophy hunting Trump: A sheep shot

Welsh police call in experts to resolve mystery of island’s dead starlingsWelsh police call in experts to resolve mystery of island’s dead starlings

Wildlife conservationist attacked by several of her own tigersWildlife conservationist attacked by several of her own tigers

Dublin Airport reports fall in animal deaths along runwaysDublin Airport reports fall in animal deaths along runways


DSPCAGreyhoundsTOPIC: Animal Welfare

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teenGardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teen

Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal

Two men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in CorkTwo men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork

NUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation findsNUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation finds


Lifestyle

Do pets cause asthma? Can you still exercise? Liz Connor explains everything you need to know.4 myths about asthma you should probably stop believing

How about ditching plastics, becoming a vegan gardener or stopping impulse buying?These are the best gardening New Year resolutions for 2020 – how many will you do?

From gyms and games rooms to a home cinema, the possibilities are endless. By Luke Rix-Standing.9 ways to make the most of a spare room

Don’t let ‘prosecco face’ get you down, says Katie Wright.5 party season skin problems and how to deal with them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »