DSPCA calls on govt to withdraw greyhound industry funding following discovery of 12 dogs at Dublin Port

The DSPCA has called on the government to withdraw all funding to the greyhound industry following the discovery of 12 dogs in cramped conditions at Dublin Port at the weekend.

The animals, who are now in the care of the DSPCA, were discovered in cages stacked on top of each other and were without food or water. They were rescued by customs officers.

The DSPCA said that following examination by veterinary staff, several of the greyhounds were found to have minor injuries and high temperatures. All of the dogs were showing signs of dehydration.

The animal charity said that the injured dogs were registered with the Irish Greyhound Stud Book and originate from dog trainers in Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Wexford.

Records accompanying the dogs showed that nine of the 12 dogs had recently raced.

The charity said it was "appalled" by the discovery of the 12 dogs and the "barbaric treatment of these animals".

In a statement, the DSPCA CEO Brian Gillen said:

This seizure flies in the face of the illusion being created by IGB that animal welfare is being taken seriously. The continuing grant of €16.8 million of taxpayers money is no longer acceptable.

"The DSPCA are calling on Minister Creed to withdraw all funding allocation to the greyhound industry in Budget 2020.”