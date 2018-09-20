Drunk man unaware he was carrying knife

By Liam Heylin

A man in a row at a hospital was carrying a small knife — but his solicitor said the accused was so drunk he was blissfully unaware of the incident until he was told about it from the prosecution evidence.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, on behalf of Anthony O’Connell, of 19 Kerryhall Rd, Cork, said: “He has no recollection of anything to do with the incident. We read him out the statements from the precis; he was blissfully unaware of what happened.”

Yesterday at Cork District Court, O’Connell pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife and being drunk and a source or danger to himself or others.

Mr Buttimer said: “He is very sorry because he is very aware of the sanctity of hospitals generally. He has a long history of medical issues which are anxiety-related.”

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said: “On August 17, gardaí responded to a call to the accident and emergency unit of Mercy University Hospital.

“He had a knife in his possession while arguing with an unknown member of the public.

“When gardaí approached, he dropped the knife on the floor and was removed from the building by security.

“Garda Iain King noticed that the accused man had a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from him.

“There was blood on the knife; it was his own blood as a result of his own handling of the knife.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would impose a four-month suspended jail term on the defendant.

The judge told him he would avoid a prison sentence if he stayed out of trouble for the next two years.