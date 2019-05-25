Drunk man broke windscreen with bottle

A man who stripped to the waist and spread himself on the bonnet of a car as he demanded a woman motorist take him home then hurled a bottle at the vehicle, shattering the windscreen, after she refused.

James O’Driscoll said the incident occurred at a tough period in his life as it was around the time his uncle was killed and a brother of his also passed away.

Bantry District Court heard that the woman driving the car was carrying her teenage daughter and two of her friends when the incident occurred at 11.45pm on August 28.

Sergeant Brian Harte told the court that O’Driscoll was highly intoxicated in Masseytown, Macroom, Co Cork, and was attempting to stop cars.

He stood in the middle of the road and stopped the third car that was passing. He insisted on getting a lift and when the driver refused he became agitated and stripped to the waist and lay on the bonnet of the car.

The woman then attempted to drive around O’Driscoll, who threw a beer bottle at the car, breaking the windscreen.

Of the passengers in the car, Sgt Harte said: “All were badly shaken by what occurred.”

Mr O’Driscoll, a 21-year-old with an address at 13 Meadow Walk, the Meadows in Hollyhill, Cork, had pleaded guilty to the offences last autumn but failed to appear in court in November, resulting in a bench warrant for his arrest which was executed last weekend.

He had appeared before the district court in Cork earlier this week on separate charges.

His solicitor, Ray Hennessy, said the offences occurred around a tragic time in his client’s life with the death of his uncle and a brother.

O’Driscoll, a father of one, told the court he wanted to apologise to the woman driver of the car and her passengers and was regretful of what had happened.

Of the recent tragedies in his family, he said: “It is after shaking me up a bit.”

O’Driscoll offered to pay compensation to the driver and said he had failed to attend court as he moved address on a number of occasions.

Judge James McNulty queried why compensation had not been paid already and also recalled that O’Driscoll had a conviction from when he was 14 in Cardiff for the reckless endangerment of an aircraft using a laser.

He convicted O’Driscoll on all charges and deferred penalty until June 13 for a probation report and for compensation to be paid, remanding him in custody until that date.

The judge said: “Eight months later, there is not a dollar produced, not a cent.”