Drunk driver who spat in Garda's face after 'long night' fined and given four-year driving ban

File photo.
By Stephen Maguire
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 02:33 PM

A drunk driver who spat in the face of a Garda during a trip to a shopping centre at 8.30am in the morning has been ordered to keep the peace.

Michael Gamble appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co. Donegal today charged with assault and refusing to give a sample.

Garda Neil Murphy told the court that on December 27 last at Glencar Shopping Centre in Letterkenny, they came across Gamble whom they suspected of drink-driving.

The 52-year-old of Ballyboluder, Trentagh, refused to comply with Garda Murphy and his colleague Garda Finn.

He resisted arrest and when he was restrained, handcuffed and was being put into the Garda patrol car, he spat in the face of Garda Finn.

He was taken to Letterkenny Garda station where he continued to be aggressive and refused to give a sample.

Solicitor Patsy Gallagher said his client had been at a friend's house all night and it had been a "long night".

He said his client was apologetic and was embarrassed and remorseful.

He said his client was now 52 and had only one previous conviction and this was when he was aged 18 years.

Judge Paul Kelly told Gamble that what he did to Garda Finn was disgusting.

He added that Gardaí had a difficult enough job without this "wild behaviour".

He said he had Garda Finn to thank and he was very fortunate that the Garda was "magnanimous and gracious" in his approach to the case.

He ordered him to enter into a peace bond for one year on the charge of the assault and he fined him €150 and banned him from driving for four years for refusing to give a sample.

