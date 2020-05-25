Drunk broke photographer’s teeth on Cork's South Mall

A photographer taking pictures of a model on South Mall Cork had to contend with a man engaging in drunken behaviour who punched him in the mouth fracturing two teeth.

The accused man, Seán O’Sullivan, aged 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm and brought €2,000 to Cork District Court on Monday as compensation for the victim.

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was not enough and that a total payment of €5,000 would be required before sentencing could take place.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred on April 21, 2018.

The injured party called to Anglesea St garda station on that date and said he had been assaulted nearby on the South Mall.

The background to the incident was that the injured party was taking photographs with a model on the South Mall.

“A male approached her and he was quite drunk. The injured party stood between the model and this male. The injured party was then punched in the face and suffered two broken teeth.

“The male was later identified by the injured party on Anglesea St.

“A medical report states that he sustained two fractured teeth. He did not make a victim impact statement,” Sgt Davis said.

O’Sullivan, of apartment 1, 5 Casement Square, Cobh, Co Cork, was represented by solicitor Frank Buttimer, who reminded Judge Olann Kelleher he had made submissions in the case previously.

Mr Buttimer said there was a psychiatric report on the defendant who was presently out of work due to Covid-19 but was about to return to work.

Judge Kelleher said, “Compensation is not sufficient for two lost teeth. €5,000 should be paid and that is only a nominal amount for two teeth.”

The judge put sentencing back to give O’Sullivan an opportunity to gather the further €3,000.

The defendant was remanded on bail until September 28 at Cork District Court.