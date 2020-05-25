News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Drunk broke photographer’s teeth on Cork's South Mall

Drunk broke photographer’s teeth on Cork's South Mall
By Liam Heylin
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 10:10 PM

A photographer taking pictures of a model on South Mall Cork had to contend with a man engaging in drunken behaviour who punched him in the mouth fracturing two teeth.

The accused man, Seán O’Sullivan, aged 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm and brought €2,000 to Cork District Court on Monday as compensation for the victim.

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was not enough and that a total payment of €5,000 would be required before sentencing could take place.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred on April 21, 2018.

The injured party called to Anglesea St garda station on that date and said he had been assaulted nearby on the South Mall.

The background to the incident was that the injured party was taking photographs with a model on the South Mall.

“A male approached her and he was quite drunk. The injured party stood between the model and this male. The injured party was then punched in the face and suffered two broken teeth.

“The male was later identified by the injured party on Anglesea St.

“A medical report states that he sustained two fractured teeth. He did not make a victim impact statement,” Sgt Davis said.

O’Sullivan, of apartment 1, 5 Casement Square, Cobh, Co Cork, was represented by solicitor Frank Buttimer, who reminded Judge Olann Kelleher he had made submissions in the case previously.

Mr Buttimer said there was a psychiatric report on the defendant who was presently out of work due to Covid-19 but was about to return to work.

Judge Kelleher said, “Compensation is not sufficient for two lost teeth. €5,000 should be paid and that is only a nominal amount for two teeth.” 

The judge put sentencing back to give O’Sullivan an opportunity to gather the further €3,000.

The defendant was remanded on bail until September 28 at Cork District Court.

READ MORE

Rape victim feels she has 'failed as a mother' telling court she will be alone for the rest of her life

More on this topic

Man breached barring order again day after release on bail, court toldMan breached barring order again day after release on bail, court told

Cork man loses appeal against conviction over shootingCork man loses appeal against conviction over shooting

Three men charged with murder of Irish teen Cian English in AustraliaThree men charged with murder of Irish teen Cian English in Australia

'It defies logic' that teenage girl raped by father failed to notice his implants, appeal hears'It defies logic' that teenage girl raped by father failed to notice his implants, appeal hears


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Warning issued to dog owners as weather set to heat upWarning issued to dog owners as weather set to heat up

Transport authority to install hand sanitiser across fleets for passengersTransport authority to install hand sanitiser across fleets for passengers

O'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contestO'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contest

Gardaí very concerned for welfare man, 75 missing in DublinGardaí very concerned for welfare man, 75 missing in Dublin


Lifestyle

Make everlasting mementoes and gifts by growing and drying your own flowers, with help from expert floral artist Bex Partridge.How to dry home-grown blooms

My girlfriend and I live in a shared house, and she's excited by the idea of having sex during the day, while there are other people in the next room.Sex File: I don't like being spontaneous

Eve Kelliher talks to photographers who have used their medium to make sense of the pandemic crisisDrive-by shooters in the picture - photographers use cameras to make sense of coronavirus

Despite now being in phase one of the easing of restrictions put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19, many thousands of workers across Ireland continue to work from home and that is unlikely to change in the immediate future.Making Cents: Working from home can save you time and money

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »