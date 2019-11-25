News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Drugs worth over €10k seized in Co Meath operation

Drugs worth over €10k seized in Co Meath operation
Picture: Revenue
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 04:14 PM

Revenue have seized 450g of herbal cannabis, believed to be worth in the region of €9,000 in a weekend raid.

They also seized 18g of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1,260 in the Co Meath operation.

The joint operation on the house in Kells was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Drugs Unit based in Slane, Co. Meath.

A 34-year-old Irish man was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups, a Revenue spokesperson said reiterating their appeal to members of the public and businesses who have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact them in confidence.

READ MORE

Gardaí at scene after man's body found in Dublin container


More in this Section

Figures show how 'lack of staff' is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FFFigures show how 'lack of staff' is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FF

Study of young male attitudes to gender ‘a wake-up call’Study of young male attitudes to gender ‘a wake-up call’

Cross-border marchers call for Irish unity 'that cherishes all of its children equally'Cross-border marchers call for Irish unity 'that cherishes all of its children equally'

Pensioner dies following crash in Co. DownPensioner dies following crash in Co. Down


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says kids can get several infections a year.'Tis the season for bugs and viruses: Winter care for children

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »