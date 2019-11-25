Drugs worth over €10k seized in Co Meath operation

Revenue have seized 450g of herbal cannabis, believed to be worth in the region of €9,000 in a weekend raid.

They also seized 18g of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1,260 in the Co Meath operation.

The joint operation on the house in Kells was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Drugs Unit based in Slane, Co. Meath.

A 34-year-old Irish man was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups, a Revenue spokesperson said reiterating their appeal to members of the public and businesses who have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact them in confidence.