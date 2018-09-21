Home»Breaking News»ireland

Drugs worth almost €500,000 seized in Blanchardstown

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 05:35 PM

Drugs worth an estimated €489,000 were seized from a house in Blanchardstown this morning.

As part of an operation targeting organised crime and the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Dublin 15 area, gardaí found heroin worth €435,000, cocaine valued at €54,000 and also a number of shotgun cartridges when they searched the residence.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is being held at Blanchardstown garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The operation was carried out by gardaí from Blanchardstown, the K-Community Action Team, and the District Drugs Unit.

Heroin, cocaine and shotgun cartridges were seized from a house in Blanchardstown today

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Drug SeizureBlanchardstownDublin

Related Articles

'Significant quantity' of prescription drugs seized in Waterford

Woman, 26, arrested in Dublin as Gardai seize drugs valued at over €500,000

Man arrested after €43.5k cannabis seizure in the North

Investigation after €700,000 worth of heroin seized in Dublin

More in this Section

South Dublin council votes not to nominate presidential candidate

Three arrested over drugs and money laundering in Derry

Sinn Fein presses DUP on decision to readmit Ian Paisley

Garda body hits out at 'extraordinary development' as Harris cuts all discretionary overtime


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

    • 8
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »