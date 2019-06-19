News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Drugs worth €97,000 seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 01:32 PM

Drugs worth almost €100,000 have been seized by revenue officers with the help of detector dog Sam in Co Laois.

Officers found herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €97,000 at Portlaoise Mail Centre yesterday.

Sam
Sam

The cannabis was found in a parcel which originated in Canada was destined for an address in Dublin and was declared as 'clothing'.

In a separate seizure yesterday, six kilos of Khat valued at €3,000 was also discovered.

The parcel was also declared 'clothing' and had originated from Kenya.

Investigations are continuing.

READ MORE

Health staff strike: Patients should turn up for procedures if they do not get a call

More on this topic

Gardaí seize drugs worth €320,000 and luxury goods during searches in west Dublin

Herbal cannabis worth €500k seized at Dublin Port

EU agency warns of potential 'uberisation' of cocaine trade as drug seizures hit 'record levels'

Man arrested after drugs worth €70,000 seized in Co Meath

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Government rental scheme for low and middle income earners ‘not affordable’

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan


Lifestyle

Follow the garden trail to West Cork's Drishane House

How boxing class has helped this cancer survivor keep fighting fit

Tried and Tested: Waterproof mascara, facial SPFs and serums

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »