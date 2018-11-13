Drugs worth €570k found in Dublin city searches

Gardaí in Dublin found drugs worth €570,000 during searches in Dublin city yesterday.

A 34-year-old woman was stopped in the Dublin 7 area yesterday afternoon and searched as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the north inner city.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €20,000 and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of up to €22,000 were seized.

In a follow-up operation, a search was conducted at a flat on the North Circular Road, Dublin.

Cannabis, methamphetamine, amphetamine and cocaine with a combined estimated street value of up to €528,000 was seized.

Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene.

All three arrested are currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Digital Desk