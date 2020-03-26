News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Drugs worth €300k seized in Dublin as criminals 'trying to take advantage of pandemic'

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 04:22 PM

Heroin worth an estimated €300,000 has been seized in Dublin.

Drug trafficking paraphernalia was also recovered in the operation which was carried out at a premises in Bluebell.

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The pair are being held at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads the Special Crime Operations (SCO) recently spoke about how organised crime groups are trying to take advantage of the current coronavirus pandemic.

"An Garda Síochána is alert to the fact that particular criminals and organised crime groups may continue to operate while we are tackling issues associated with the existence of the Coronavirus or may attempt to take advantage of its existence,” he said.

"For this purpose, each of the bureaus within special crime operations is targeting particular criminals and OCGs (organised crime groups) who are known or suspected to engage in a wide range of criminal activity and will continue to do so until the virus no longer represents a problem within the communities we serve."

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

