Drugs worth €300k seized in Dublin as criminals 'trying to take advantage of pandemic'

Heroin worth an estimated €300,000 has been seized in Dublin.

Drug trafficking paraphernalia was also recovered in the operation which was carried out at a premises in Bluebell.

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The pair are being held at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads the Special Crime Operations (SCO) recently spoke about how organised crime groups are trying to take advantage of the current coronavirus pandemic.

"An Garda Síochána is alert to the fact that particular criminals and organised crime groups may continue to operate while we are tackling issues associated with the existence of the Coronavirus or may attempt to take advantage of its existence,” he said.

"For this purpose, each of the bureaus within special crime operations is targeting particular criminals and OCGs (organised crime groups) who are known or suspected to engage in a wide range of criminal activity and will continue to do so until the virus no longer represents a problem within the communities we serve."