Home»Breaking News»ireland

Drugs worth €16,000 seized in Dublin

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 07:17 AM

A man in his 20s is due in court this morning following a drug seizure in Dublin.

Gardaí carried out a search near Clonee last Friday and discovered nearly €16,000 worth of drugs.

€8,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA tablets were initially seized.

In a follow-up search of two cars, more drugs worth up to €8,000 were found.

In addition, cash in excess of €7,000 was seized along with a number of debit cards and passports.

The man will appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am.

The investigation is ongoing.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

DrugsDublin

More in this Section

Homelessness charity expresses concern as ex tropical storm Helene approaches Ireland

Brendan Howlin endures criticism of his leadership during tense four-hour meeting

Almost one in five motorists admit locking keys in car

Cork firefighter completes gruelling 32-county charity marathon challenge


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »