Drugs worth €16,000 seized in Dublin

A man in his 20s is due in court this morning following a drug seizure in Dublin.

Gardaí carried out a search near Clonee last Friday and discovered nearly €16,000 worth of drugs.

€8,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA tablets were initially seized.

In a follow-up search of two cars, more drugs worth up to €8,000 were found.

In addition, cash in excess of €7,000 was seized along with a number of debit cards and passports.

The man will appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am.

The investigation is ongoing.

