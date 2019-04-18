NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Drugs worth €100k seized in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 10:37 AM

Revenue officers at the Dublin Mail Centre seized 5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Bailey, concealed in seven parcels labelled as ‘diaries’, ‘kitchen tools’, ‘USB fan’, ‘toys’ and ‘car air fresheners’.

The drugs originated from Canada and America and was destined for addresses in Dublin and Waterford.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

Earlier this week gardaí have seized €1.5 million worth of cannabis herb in Dublin.

A man was arrested at that scene

