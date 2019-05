Gardaí in Carlow have seized drugs with an estimated street value of €125,000.

Gardaí attached to the Carlow Detective Unit with assistance from the Garda Dog Unit searched a premises at Phelim Wood, Tullow on Friday May 17.

Six and quarter kilograms of cannabis herb, subject to analysis, was recovered.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene and detained at Carlow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 in relation to the investigation.