Drugs found in washbag behind shed in Cork

Gardaí looking for drugs during a search at a property in Cork found a stash in a washbag down behind a shed in the garden.

Keith McCarthy, of 19 Eden Court, Mahon, Cork, pleaded guilty today to a charge of having cannabis herb for his use and another count of having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that, in respect of the more serious charge, there was no question of selling drugs and that the supply element related to sharing the cannabis with friends.

Mr Buttimer suggested that there would not have been any supply charge brought against the accused but for the fact that he had made admissions to gardaí.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the search under warrant was carried out at the Eden Court address on September 26, 2019.

“This was the home of Keith McCarthy and the washbag was found behind the shed,” said Sgt Kelleher. “It contained cannabis herb, zip-lock bags, and a tick-list. He made full admissions that he was supplying cannabis herb to his friends.”

The cannabis was found to have a street value of €300. Mr Buttimer said: “Gardaí got information about certain activity at the house of Keith McCarthy. He was not present. He voluntarily attended at his local garda station that evening and made admissions.

“He admitted he was involved in a very minor supply to friends. There could not have been a prosecution for supply without his admissions.”

Judge Kelleher put the matter back until February 20 for a pre-sentencing probation report because of the defendant’s age — he is around 20 years old.