Drugs, cash, phones and machetes seized in searches in North Dublin

Drugs, cash, 20 phones and machetes were among the items seized during the searches of properties in North Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí say six properties were searched "following recent investigations into the criminality in that area."

Picture via Gardaí/Facebook

The searches targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Corduff and wider Dublin 15 area.

Gardaí were supported by the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Unit in the searches.

More than €20,000 was seized along crack cocaine, cannabis, tablets and mobile phone signal blockers.

Two imitation firearms were also found in the searches along with two motorbikes which are believed to have been stolen

A 19-year-old man was arrested for drugs offences.