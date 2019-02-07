NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Drugs, cash, phones and machetes seized in searches in North Dublin

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 01:30 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Drugs, cash, 20 phones and machetes were among the items seized during the searches of properties in North Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí say six properties were searched "following recent investigations into the criminality in that area."

Picture via Gardaí/Facebook

The searches targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Corduff and wider Dublin 15 area.

Gardaí were supported by the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Unit in the searches.

More than €20,000 was seized along crack cocaine, cannabis, tablets and mobile phone signal blockers.

Two imitation firearms were also found in the searches along with two motorbikes which are believed to have been stolen

A 19-year-old man was arrested for drugs offences.


More on this topic

Denis O'Brien denies he is 'self-obsessed' in arguing articles referred to him

Ireland expected to have second-fastest growing economy in EU this year

Bulletin: Children's hospital board told of rising costs last June; Over 37,000 nurses in third day of strike action

Gucci removes ‘blackface’ sweater from stores after complaints

More in this Section

Paedophile caught with child porn after tipping off gardaí on offer to 'share' boy in Cork

Status orange wind warning for three counties as Storm Erik approaches

Court rules Catherine Nevin’s murder conviction can be used in bid to block husband Tom's estate from going to hers

FF TD calls for primary school children to be weighed to battle obesity


Lifestyle

Meet the new Cork judge on Home of the Year

I said ‘yes’ to my kids for a week and this is what happened

Ireland’s next big thing on playlist pop and lessons learned touring with Niall Horan

A question of taste: Mary McGrath, artistic director of First Cut Youth Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »