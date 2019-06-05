News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Drugs and a puppy seized in three searches by Revenue officers

The cannabis seized in Portlaoise on Monday. Pic: Revenue
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 05:09 PM

Revenue officers have seized almost €150,000 worth of herbal cannabis in two separate operations this week. They also rescued a puppy during another search at Dublin Port.

Yesterday they seized 1.15kg of herbal cannabis at Dublin Port worth around €23,000 with the help of Revenue detector dog Robbie.

Revenue detector dog Robbie. Pic: Revenue

Officers had stopped a foot passenger who travelled from Holyhead and arrested him.

Also yesterday, officers in Dublin Port seized a nine-month-old pit bull terrier cross breed puppy when they stopped and questioned a man in his 50s who was travelling to the UK.

The nine-month-old pit bull terrier seized yesterday. Pic: Revenue

The man did not have a pet passport for the puppy as required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, and the puppy was taken into the care of the DSPCA.

On Monday, Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized 6kg of herbal cannabis worth around €120,000.

The illegal drugs were hidden in a carved wooden ornament originating from Thailand which was declared as a ‘wedding present’ and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Cleaner slapped 11-year-old girl in face after he saw her pour liquid over his upset wife

