Drug-run pair hid €19k cannabis in sausages bags

By Liam Heylin
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 09:15 PM

Sausages were used to conceal a €19,240 drugs stash in the boot of a car speeding past Mitchelstown towards Dublin — yesterday the driver and frontseat passenger were jailed for the drug run.

Detective Sergeant James O’Shea said investigating gardaí also found three mobile phones, a walkie-talkie two-way radio, and €1,000 in cash in the car on the day, along with the sausages and almost 1kg of cannabis. The drugs were in two separate bags.

Gardaí had stopped the car because it was found to be speeding on the M8 motorway near Mitchelstown. Sergeant John McNamara then got a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car.

The driver later claimed he was paid €200 to drive with the drugs that day. The frontseat passenger had organised the drug run, which he was carrying out because he was under duress to repay a non-drug-related debt.

Latvian driver Aleksandrs Landzars, aged 27, and his accomplice and fellow national Jurijs Savcuks, aged 38, who was in the front seat, both pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to possessing the drugs for sale or supply at Kilshanny, Mitchelstown, on the day in question.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin differentiated between them on the basis that Savcuks was the organiser of the crime. He gave Landzars a sentence of five years in jail with the last two years suspended and sentenced Savcuks to six years in jail with the last one year suspended.

Det Sgt O’Shea told how the pair had travelled from Dublin to Cork and were returning to Dublin when they were stopped by gardaí.

Landzars, who was living with his parents at Patrickstown, Ballinlough, Kells, Co Meath, and Savcuks, who was living at Chapelton, Hollystown, Dublin 15, could have faced a mandatory 10-year sentence but the judge said he could depart from that. In effect, neither man had criminal convictions.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said the co-operation and the early guilty pleas in each case gave him the discretion not to impose the 10-year sentence for having over €13,000 worth of drugs.

Mahon Corkery, defending Landzar, put it to Det Sgt O’Shea that his client had a good work record since coming to Ireland in 2012. Mr Corkery said Landzars had strong family support and his parents were shocked to learn of his involvement in drugs. He said the role of the accused was minimal.

Ronan Barnes, defending Savcuks, said his client got involved to pay off a non-drugs debt after he had borrowed money to set up his own business and was under pressure to repay the money.

Savcuks apologised for his crime through Mr Barnes as the barrister asked for leniency, pointing out that his client had co-operated with gardaí and had entered an early guilty plea to the offence.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said initially it looked as if Landzars was the more culpable as he owned the car and gardaí also found various paraphernalia associated with drug dealing such as mobile phones, a walkie-talkie and €1,000 in cash in the vehicle. However, he was satisfied from Det Sgt O’Shea’s evidence that Landzars had a lesser role in the crime.

courtTOPIC: Court case

