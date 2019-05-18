Drug dealer showed no remorse for vicious assault in nightclub

A drug dealer who carried out his business in a rent-free apartment in Cork City showed no remorse for an attack on a student in a nightclub where he struck him with a bottle and kicked him in the head when he was on the floor.

Gabriel Olatunbosun, aged 22, whose parents came to Ireland from Nigeria when he was three years old, was jailed for four and a half years yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Gardaí said the young man showed no remorse to the victim of a serious assault.

Even as evidence was being given of his lack of remorse in court, the young man was smiling in the dock.

Several friends attended court for the sentencing hearing. When the accused was being taken away to commence his sentence of four and a half years, one of his friends called out to him from the public area of the court: “Hey Gabs, a little holiday.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said of the assault on November 23, 2017, at The Bowery nightclub in Cork City: “It was a completely unprovoked and vicious assault.”

Det Garda Brian Murphy said, “He did not show any remorse whatsoever. He appears to have no regard for the consequences.”

Donal O’Sullivan, defending, said that from speaking to the defendant, it was clear that he was remorseful.

Detective Garda Declan Keane objected to bail being granted to the accused man earlier in the week at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on drugs charges, for which he was also sentenced yesterday to the total term of five and a half years with the last year suspended.

Detective Garda Declan Keane charged Gabriel Olatunbosun with having MDMA (better known as ecstasy), cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply to others at an apartment at Dun Na Laoi on Union Quay, Cork, on October 8, 2018.

Det Garda Keane said the drugs offences dated back to October 8 and that weeks earlier he had sentencing in a case of assault causing harm adjourned from September 19.

Det Garda Keane said officers went to the apartment at Union Quay with a warrant and they found drugs with a street value of €6,000, mixing agents, tick lists, weighing scales, small bags and €3,900 in cash.

The defendant made full admissions saying he had 50 or 60 customers in Cork City and he was selling cannabis by day and cocaine and MDMA by night.

Peter O’Flynn, defence counsel in the drugs case, said the defendant’s parents left Ireland for Canada but that he returned to Ireland as he regarded it as home.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said in reference to the defendant’s own admission that he was making €4,000 a month selling drugs in Cork, “It was more than the call of Fairhill that kept him from Canada”.

Det Garda Keane said the accused was making so much money drug dealing that he did not bother holding down a job he had in a call centre and did not even sign on for approximately €200 a week in social welfare, to which he would have been entitled.

The judge said the drugs find and the nature of the accoutrements found in the defendant’s apartment suggested he was actively and significantly involved in the provision of drugs in Cork City.