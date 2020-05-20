News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Drug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last Christmas

Drug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last Christmas
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 10:10 PM

Gardaí seized €35,000 worth of cocaine at Pope’s Quay in Cork at Christmas 2018 and yesterday a man confessed to drug-dealing charges arising out of the stash.

As well as the cocaine there was a lesser quantity of cannabis seized during the same operation.

Paul Burke, aged 37, signed pleas of guilty to all five charges against him yesterday.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on June 15.

Cocaine with a value of €35,000 was seized at Pope’s Quay in Cork at Christmas 2018.

Detective Garda Robert Kennedy formally arrested Paul Burke, of Coppinger’s View, Pope’s Quay, Cork, for the purpose of charging him earlier this month.

He was charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis, having both drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others, and the most serious charge was one of having cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply to others at a time when the street value of the drugs was €13,000 or more. This charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Sgt Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment by judge and jury and also consented to a signed plea of guilty being entered at Cork District Court for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said yesterday that Paul Burke was signing pleas of guilty to the charges.

READ MORE

Covid-19 makes jacuzzis, steam rooms and pools 'a thing of the past' at Ben Dunne gyms

More on this topic

Cork man, 63, accused of breaching Covid-19 legislationCork man, 63, accused of breaching Covid-19 legislation

Elderly Cork woman woke to see burglars posing as Gardaí in her bedroomElderly Cork woman woke to see burglars posing as Gardaí in her bedroom

High Court judge sets aside decision in Bantry Bay kelp harvesting caseHigh Court judge sets aside decision in Bantry Bay kelp harvesting case

Man, 42, dies before cancer case against hospital comes to courtMan, 42, dies before cancer case against hospital comes to court


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

HSE spent €35m on Covid-19 testing and tracing so farHSE spent €35m on Covid-19 testing and tracing so far

'67 is not going to do the job' - ICTU wants more inspectors to ensure Covid compliance at workplaces'67 is not going to do the job' - ICTU wants more inspectors to ensure Covid compliance at workplaces

Dublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire clubDublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire club

ASTI: Leaving Cert students allowed to choose assessment levelASTI: Leaving Cert students allowed to choose assessment level


Lifestyle

Alison Curtis says that up until recently the way Ireland was set up made it hard for men and women to communicate well.Mum's the word: Let's communicate better than Connell and Marianne in Normal People

'What we can't reuse, we recycle,' says Douglas man Cillian Read, owner of The Bike Shed in Cork'Kids are the future': Get on a bicycle and move in the right direction

I had watched many Ted talks by Bill Gates over the years where he outlined the imminent threat we faced as a species but no collective response was undertaken.Learning Points: Let’s have the vision to open our ears to the truth about climate change

The step was specially devised by the members of the National Folk Theatre along with their founder Director Fr. Pat Ahern in 1990 and has been celebrated in Irish dance circles around the world ever since.The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire celebrates blackbird dance step

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »