Drug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last Christmas

Gardaí seized €35,000 worth of cocaine at Pope’s Quay in Cork at Christmas 2018 and yesterday a man confessed to drug-dealing charges arising out of the stash.

As well as the cocaine there was a lesser quantity of cannabis seized during the same operation.

Paul Burke, aged 37, signed pleas of guilty to all five charges against him yesterday.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on June 15.

Detective Garda Robert Kennedy formally arrested Paul Burke, of Coppinger’s View, Pope’s Quay, Cork, for the purpose of charging him earlier this month.

He was charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis, having both drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others, and the most serious charge was one of having cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply to others at a time when the street value of the drugs was €13,000 or more. This charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Sgt Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment by judge and jury and also consented to a signed plea of guilty being entered at Cork District Court for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said yesterday that Paul Burke was signing pleas of guilty to the charges.