Drug dealer admits dangerous driving

A man who was jailed last week for cocaine dealing and shouting threats to kill a woman was banned from driving for five years yesterday when he admitted another incident of dangerous driving at Knocknaheeny a year ago.

Inspector Noel Madden said at Cork District Court yesterday that the driving incident occurred at the Meadows, Knocknaheeny, Cork, at 2.30pm on February 2, 2019.

Judge Con O’Leary said yesterday: “The dangerous driving could have killed someone.”

He imposed a three-month jail term on Jason Delaney, concurrent with the 18 months imposed on him last week, and also disqualified him from driving for five years.

Insp Madden said a silver Toyota Corolla crashed and there was significant damage to the front of the car.

Gardaí who later arrived at the scene of the incident found Delaney sitting in the crashed car with his legs out the door.

Witnesses saw the car coming around a bend at speed on to its incorrect side of the road before the collision.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused had been doing well in terms of extensive drug rehabilitation programmes.

Last week at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of three years with the last 18 months suspended on Jason Delaney.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “This is a man who was in a delirium, incoherent with addiction, in possession of all kinds of equipment and the danger to the public apparent.”

He admitted dealing cocaine and threatening to kill a woman in Ballyphehane on another occasion.

Jason Delaney, of 22 Glen Hall, Blackpool, Cork, admitted two charges of carrying a knife and one for threatening to kill Karen O’Flynn at Joe Murphy Rd, Ballyphehane, Cork, on June 20, 2018.

Detective Garda Ian Coughlan said the accused was seen carrying a large kitchen knife and a Stanley blade that night.

On another occasion, gardaí found him carrying €13,000 worth of cocaine.