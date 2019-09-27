Drug dealer, 30, jailed over €5,000 speed haul

A man who had almost €5,000 worth of speed in his apartment for sale or supply has been jailed.

Edgars Minconoks, of 33 Alden Grove, Douglas, Cork, pleaded guilty to having a quantity of methamphetamine at the apartment in Bantry, Co Cork, when it was raided last year, as well as hundreds of euro of cannabis which he said was for his own use.

The 30-year-old appeared before Judge James McNulty at Bantry District Court on four charges relating to a garda search of the property at Briar Apartment, Bridge St, Bantry, on April 19, 2018.

Sgt Brian Harte, prosecuting, told the judge that at 5.13pm that day, Det Garda Shannon Ryan called to the property and when no-one was in he gained entry and first found an aftershave box in the kitchen with 7g of methamphetamine inside it.

In addition, 40g of cannabis resin was found and another 80g of methamphetamine, while a nodge of cannabis was found in a red binder on the window sill.

At 8.35pm that evening, Minconoks was arrested and admitted under caution that he had the amphetamine for sale or supply, but claimed the cannabis was for his personal use.

The court heard that the total value of the 81.4g of methamphetamine that was analysed equated to €4,884 of the drug, with another 7.5g located having an estimated street value of €450.

The cannabis resin seized had an estimated value of €243.

The court heard Minconoks had six previous convictions, including a 12-week sentence in which 11 weeks were suspended for driving while disqualified, a fine for possession of knives, and an eight-month suspended sentence for assault causing harm, the latter having been handed down in March 2011 at Mullingar Circuit Court.

His solicitor, Flor Murphy, said his client had admitted possession of the drugs and that Minconoks had first come to Ireland 10 years ago. He had worked for a number of years in a fish factory in Bantry and was now working for a plastics firm in Cork.

But Judge McNulty said Minconoks’ previous offences had been dealt with leniently and while he may have been working, “he has a significant other business interest, the selling of controlled drugs”.

The judge sentenced Minconoks, who is originally from Latvia, to eight months in prison for having drugs for sale or supply and sentenced him to 60 days for simple possession of the smaller quantity of methamphetamine, as well as fining him €300 for simple possession of cannabis. Recognisance for appeal was set at €1,500, one-third in cash.