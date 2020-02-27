News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Drownded f**kin' wet': Kevin 'Boxer' Moran hailed for wading into flood water to help fix pump

By Press Association
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 03:41 PM

Junior minister Kevin “Boxer” Moran has been praised for his efforts to contain escalating floods after he was filmed topless and knee-deep in water in Co Westmeath.

The outgoing minister of state for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief has been in various towns and villages throughout the county as authorities and residents have battled rising river levels since Sunday.

Homes and businesses in parts of Westmeath, Offaly and Roscommon have been hit by floods as the River Shannon continued to rise following heavy rain.

Mr Moran posted a video on Twitter showing him attempting to fix a water pump in Athlone while dressed in waders.

He told the camera: “That’s it – job done. Drownded f**kin' wet though. I nearly got sick with the smell of it. There’s one sure thing, she won’t kiss me tonight.”

He also wrote on Twitter alongside the video: “Got a bit wet this morning trying to get a pump going down at the back of Parnell Square.

“No spare set of clothes but the people are protected – that’s the main thing.”

Several people hailed Mr Moran in response to his tweet, describing him as a “hero” and a “legend”.

One posted: “Fair play to him. He lost his seat and he still helping the people. Not many TDs would do that.”

It comes as Met Eireann issued an orange weather warning for seven counties for more severe weather this weekend.

Storm Jorge is forecast to bring gusts of up to 130km/h and flooding in Clare, Galway, Mayo, Kerry, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

The warning is valid from Saturday morning until 3am on Sunday.

