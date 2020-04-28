'Dropping our guard' could lead to second wave of 'shape shifter' coronavirus, says doctor

Covid-19 is a "shape shifter virus" stealthily entering Ireland's hospitals in unexpected guises, a leading emergency medicine doctor has warned.

Dr Chris Luke, who returned from academia to fight the virus on the frontline as a consultant in emergency medicine at the Mercy Hospital in Cork said that we are still at the early stages of the pandemic.

And "dropping our guard" now could result in a deadly second coronavirus wave.

“It’s the shape shifter virus," Dr Luke said. "It keeps changing. Its profile is constantly unfolding.

"In the last 2 - 3 days we’ve been hearing of children in the UK being acutely unwell with severe abdominal pain and extreme inflammation. They’re not sure whether it’s caused or exacerbated by Covid.

"In Washington, people in their 30s are having devastating strokes, which seem to be caused by a coagulation problem with the blood stream caused by Covid."

Dr Luke said that patients entering the hospital with no typical Covid symptoms are testing positive for the virus.

"Patients can come in with what looks like appendicitis or hay fever or a tension headache and they can have Covid - or not.

There’s no one pattern emerging. The three main symptoms to watch out for are still fever, cough and shortness of breath, but things like losing your sense of smell seems to be significant as well.

"It seems like Covid can look like almost anything."

Patients have now returned to hospital emergency departments in Cork for non-Covid treatment, Dr Luke said, but many may be unknowingly carrying the virus.

"It’s a major concern," he said.

"The real risk is that we drop our guard. That we get too complacent and we think we’re OK when we’re not.

"It’s entirely possible that the second wave will kill more than the first wave. So we need to be careful and we need to be very flexible."

Fighting the virus will be a "war not a battle", he said, and we need to look back at history to chart a safe path into the future.

"The famous phrase is that the further back you look, the further forward you can see," he said.

"The 1918 Spanish flu killed a couple of million people in the first wave, the second wave killed tens of millions and they reckon that it infected one third of the entire population of the world.

"They reckon that around 30 - 100m people were killed."

The virus was "fuelled by partying and exhaustion" after the First World War when people were malnourished but out celebrating in a world where intensive care units, antibiotics and ventilators did not yet exist.

And that devastating pandemic showed that the sooner you shut down a society, the sooner you can open it back up again, he said.

The 'twin cities' of Minneapolis and St Paul sit on opposite banks of the Mississippi river, but while one side locked down quickly in response to the Spanish Flu, the other waited a few weeks. And Minneapolis, the side that locked down first, had far fewer deaths and bounced back economically the next year, Dr Luke said.

"People who are calling for the lockdown to be lifted for the economy need to understand that the harder and sooner you impose lockdown, the sooner and better you get out economically.

So what's best for public health is also best for the economy.

Experience of Sars which damaged Asian economies in 2003 taught Korea, Singapore and Taiwan to invest in epidemiology and these countries quickly put testing, tracing and monitoring plans in place which has helped control the virus during this pandemic in those nations.

Dr Luke said that Ireland is not yet through the first wave of the pandemic and he would expect the second wave to hit a few months after the first.

"I think we're very lucky to have a medical prime minister, scientifically literate, who had just been delivered an election result that meant that he was already collaborating with other parties. So there was much more likely to be cross-party consensus.

"I really applaud and commend the National Public Health Emergency Team on their first quarter, but this really is the first quarter, this is a long war - not a battle.

"It’s like being three points up against the All Blacks in the first 15 minutes of the game, the last thing I want to hear now is Dave McIntyre saying ‘oh it’s in the bag’. Because it’s not in the bag.

"We need to stay vigilant and read history if we are to understand what’s ahead of us."