Drogheda taxi driver injured in shooting says social media accusations 'messing' with his life

By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 10:07 AM

The taxi driver who was injured in a shooting in Drogheda on Monday night has called on people to stop making false claims about him on social media.

John Myles, who will be out of work for three weeks following the shooting on the Bridge of Peace, told his local radio station LMFM that he had nothing to do with crime or drugs.

A number of shots were fired at his taxi from a car that was then driven from the scene.

It is understood the intended target was a front seat passenger in the taxi who is a key figure in the ongoing Drogheda feud.

Mr Myles said that the allegations on Facebook and Twitter were “messing” with his life and the lives of his children. “I have nothing to do with that (the feud)".

“I’d ask them to give it a rest, to stop. It’s me who is having to go through this,” he told the Michael Reade Show

Mr Myles spoke about the about his terrifying experience of being shot on the programme.

“The bullet went in and out, luckily enough it didn't lodge in the back, if it had gone further I would have been paralysed for the rest of my life.

“If I hadn't turned I would have been killed, my kids would have been planning my funeral,” a distressed Mr Myles added.

I done nothing wrong on anybody. I picked up a lad and I ended up getting shot while he got out like the coward he is and ran.

“It's me that's shot, it's me that's suffering and has to explain to my kids what happened and how it happened. Me (sic) daughter won't go to school now, she's at home. Because she's panicking, so what do you do after that? Where do you go after that?"

