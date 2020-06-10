Drogheda men facing serious charges have 'gone off the radar', court told

A court heard that two Drogheda men who are facing serious charges including false imprisonment have “gone off the radar” and may be under threat.

The cases of Josh Boylan (21) of Moneymore, Drogheda, Co Louth and Keith Boylan (25), with an address in Park Heath, Drogheda, Co Meath were previously transferred from Dundalk Circuit Criminal Court to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court and was mentioned before Judge Martin Nolan today.

Garnet Orange SC, prosecuting, told Judge Nolan that the two defendants have “gone off the radar” and it is believed they “are the subject of a threat”.

“There are contextual factors to suggest it is a threat that can be taken seriously.” Mr Orange said.

He added that the State was not making an application for a bench warrant today but rather he was seeking a date for hearing next week at which time the prosecution may apply for warrants for the men's arrest.

The court heard that the Boylans are facing serious charges, including false imprisonment, in relation to an incident in Moneymore, Drogheda, on November 11th, 2018.

Judge Nolan adjourned the case to June 18 next.