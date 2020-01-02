Drogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeks

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing for more than five weeks.

Officers in Drogheda are looking for 45-year-old Ambrose Doyle who was last seen on November 25 in the St Dominic’s Park area of Rathmullen in Drogheda.

They said that Mr Doyle’s family became concerned for his wellbeing when he didn’t make contact over the Christmas period.

Ambrose is described as being around five foot seven inches tall with a slight build and black hair.

He also has tattoos on his chest. It is not known what Ambrose was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.