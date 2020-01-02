News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Drogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeks

Drogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeks
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 07:12 PM

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing for more than five weeks.

Officers in Drogheda are looking for 45-year-old Ambrose Doyle who was last seen on November 25 in the St Dominic’s Park area of Rathmullen in Drogheda.

They said that Mr Doyle’s family became concerned for his wellbeing when he didn’t make contact over the Christmas period.

Ambrose is described as being around five foot seven inches tall with a slight build and black hair.

He also has tattoos on his chest. It is not known what Ambrose was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

'How dare you' - Health Minister blasts anti-abortion protest outside maternity hospital

More on this topic

Update: Missing Meath woman missing for a fortnight foundUpdate: Missing Meath woman missing for a fortnight found

Gardaí appeal for information about man missing from Tullamore since Christmas EveGardaí appeal for information about man missing from Tullamore since Christmas Eve

Update: Missing Meath woman found safe and wellUpdate: Missing Meath woman found safe and well

Woman, 45, missing from Dublin located safe and wellWoman, 45, missing from Dublin located safe and well


missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Fine Gael reject accusations of sinister' attack on Lisa ChambersFine Gael reject accusations of sinister' attack on Lisa Chambers

Drone and sonar technology used in search for man missing 18 yearsDrone and sonar technology used in search for man missing 18 years

Half of creches given insurance crisis emergency payment receive less than €1,000Half of creches given insurance crisis emergency payment receive less than €1,000

Number of Airbnbs increased by 1,000 in areas worst hit by housing crisisNumber of Airbnbs increased by 1,000 in areas worst hit by housing crisis


Lifestyle

Just a couple of key points to note.9 things nobody tells you before joining the gym

It is common for us and I am sure many others to stockpile a whole cheesemongers’ worth of parmesan, brie, goats’ cheeses, comtés, cheddars, camemberts, ricottas and mascarpones in the fridge over Christmas which even the most fervent cheese fiends would struggle to get through.Currabinny Cooks: Recipes for your left over cheese

Will fireplaces and wood-burning stoves be relegated to the history books, asks Kya deLongchamps.Vintage View: Will fireplaces be relegated to the history books?

Dermot Bannon has invited cameras in to follow his own journey towards an ideal home — but will it be a dream or a nightmare?Master of the house: Inside Dermot Bannon's new home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »