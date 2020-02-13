News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Drogheda feud victim Keane Mulready-Woods to be laid to rest today

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 07:20 AM

The funeral of murdered teenager Keane Mulready-Woods takes place in Drogheda today.

The 17-year-old was killed and his body dismembered in parts of Dublin last month.

Keane Mulready Woods was last seen in Drogheda on January 12.

He was later killed and his dismembered remains were found in a sports bag in Coolock in north Dublin and a burnt out car near Croke Park.

His death is believed to be linked to the ongoing Drogheda feud.

Today, the 17-year-old's funeral takes place in the Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove at 11am this morning.

Burial is afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

